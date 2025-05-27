Hey New Jersey, This Is One of the Best Day Trips To Do This Time Of Year

If you are looking for a perfect place for a spring/summer day trip that's within driving distance for us here in New Jersey. For those living in Northern New Jersey, it's obviously a bit more of a drive. Longwood Gardens is south of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. To be exact, 1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

Longwood Gardens is a great place to get outside and get fresh air and sunshine, and get some nice exercise (get those steps in). This place is like the Disney of gardens. The gardens are big, over 1,100 acres of splendor. Their website describes their Mission Statement as "Longwood Gardens is the living legacy of Pierre S. du Pont bringing joy and inspiration to everyone through the beauty of nature, conservation, and learning."

There is something for both young and old at Longwood Gardens, and the whole family will enjoy this day out. They have places to eat (Cafe) and a restaurant (1906) that you can enjoy. There is also a beer garden to enjoy.

The star of this show is the plants, and Longwood has such an assortment both indoors and outdoors to enjoy. Depending on the time of year you go, the variety in bloom with differ.

There are also the beautiful fountains at Longwood that you can enjoy with synchronized music. There are fountains at several areas around the property and they are amazing.

There are also museums, architecture, the music hall, tree houses, and more to enjoy as you venture around the grounds. Plenty of restrooms and paved sidewalks and paths for easy travel.

Please Take a Photo Tour of the Gardens From Our Recent Trip

