Where Are People Moving To In New Jersey?

We hear a lot of how people are leaving New Jersey and relocating to other states like Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, etc. but there are a lot of folks coming to New Jersey. Ever wonder which town is the fastest-growing municipality in New Jersey?

Get our free mobile app

As of 2023 New Jersey has approximately 9.291 million residents. New York has 8.258 million and Pennsylvania has 12.96 million residents.

In New Jersey, one town has shown the largest population increase since 2020. In Northern Ocean County, Lakewood has seen the highest population increase in all of New Jersey. According to the app.com, "Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nowhere in New Jersey has been growing as fast as Ocean County. Lakewood, which has been the fastest growing town in New Jersey for decades, retained its title."

App.com added "The population in Lakewood Township in Ocean County was 139,506 in July 2022. Since July 2020, the population increased by 4,122, or 3.04 percent."

It's probably no surprise that the town with the biggest population spike since the 2020 census is Lakewood. If you drive through Lakewood you see a big increase in construction and housing to keep up with the increase in residents.

The rest of the Top-10 towns with the highest population increase in New Jersey Include:

2. Toms River Township

3. Cherry Hill Township

4. Brick Township

5. Jackson Township

6. Evesham Township

7. Raritan Borough

8. Mount Laurel Township

9. Stafford Township

10. Old Bridge Township

Does it surprise you Lakewood Township is the fastest-growing town in New Jersey? What towns in the Top-10 list surprise you? Looks like Ocean County is the fastest-growing county with Lakewood, Toms River, Brick, Jackson, and Stafford all in the Top-10.

Moving Canva loading...

Do you know anyone who has or is leaving the Garden State? Where did they go and do they think they made a good decision leaving New Jersey? Post your comments below.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman