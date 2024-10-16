This Iconic Convenience Store Franchise Is Closing 444 Stores Will It Affect New Jersey?

This Iconic Convenience Store Franchise Is Closing Over 400 Stores Nationwide

These days it seems we see more and more store closures and "going out of business" posts then we do see "grand opening" articles. Many stores and chains we grew up with have been hit hard by difficult economic times.

Another chain which we have all grown up with is now looking at closing 444 stores around the country and you wonder how many of them will be right here in the Garden State.

I remember growing up and making our weekend treks to our local 7-11. It is where we got our baseball cards, wacky packages, candy, and Slurpees. Sitting outside of the 7-11 and "flipping" our cards to see who would take home the big stash of baseball cards and yes in the fall it was football cards too. It was where we looked forward to spending our nickels, dimes, quarters, and even pennies, but now the chain faces some big cuts.

According to an article published by USA Today, "7-Eleven will be closing more than 400 underperforming stores in the U.S., its parent company said. The 444 stores to close are among 13,000 stores the convenience chain has in the U.S. and Canada. A list of stores to close was not released by the company, which announced the plan to shutter the stores during its most recent earnings call late last week. The closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year."

So now we wait and look to see where these stores are that will close their doors for good and turn the Slurpee machines off. On average it comes out to be about 9 stores per state. Which 9 might close in New Jersey is yet to be seen, but once again more closures than openings continue to be the trend over the past few years.

