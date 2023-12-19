This Empty Building is Getting Knocked Down in S. Toms River, Now What

This building has been empty for quite a while, it's getting knocked down.

It was the old watersport store along Rt. 166 in S. Toms River. It's a major eye sore.

I always thought this would be a great location for a great family restaurant, so close to the water, and we need a good restaurant in that area.

When I ask you, you give me awesome ideas of exactly we need in Ocean County. Cracker Barrel is usually the first restaurant you ask for in Ocean County. I agree, we NEED a Cracker Barrel.

Lots of you ask for something for kids to do. Like an IPLAY or something like a Top Golf here. I do see lots of kids riding their bikes on Rt. 9 and Rt. 166, I'm not sure it's the safest road.

Wegman's is extremely popular when I ask, what should fill an empty building. I don't think it's big enough for that. I wish more than anything we'd get a Wegman's closer to Toms River and a Cracker Barrel, but it's the space that's the biggest issue, I believe.

But now it's getting knocked down. Is something being built in this location?

Did someone buy it?

You know what I always say, I hate seeing empty buildings and stores in our community. I wish they'd stop building new and using some older buildings already standing. Or, come in and knock it down and build new. I'd love to see something great here in S. Toms River on Rt. 9.

It's the perfect spot. Right across the street is The Toms River and next to it, what do you want to see in this empty spot once the building gets knocked down?

