This Christmas Hack May Be A Game Changer For Pet Owners in New Jersey

Simple Hack May Help Your Christmas Decorations Survive Holidays

Do you love decorating for Christmas? Do you love putting your Christmas tree up as the centerpiece of your Holiday decorations? Do you have pets? Do your pets go after your Christmas tree decorations? Especially if you have a cat this can be a tough time of year because cats love to play with Christmas trees and the Christmas decor. So I stumbled across this simple "life hack" that you can do with little work or expense that may just save those special Christmas ornaments from being a cat play toy this winter.

According to an article from Hometalk.com, this simple "Holiday Hack" can help you keep cats from swiping your Christmas ornaments off your Christmas tree. So here is what you can do.

Holiday Hack

Cats love to go after your tree but you can outsmart them using a simple home remedy like "Vicks". Cats dislike strong aromas like menthol (Vicks) and citrus. So having just a little Vicks near your ornaments may deter them from going after the ornaments.

First, get a pack of the little felt chair leg pads. The small felt circles with a sticky side on the back.

Rub "Vicks" or use an essential oil (Menthol or Citrus) on the felt.

Stick the pack on the back or bottom of your Christmas ornaments.

Now the ornaments have this scent when your kitty goes near your tree.

See how this hack works for you. The smell of Vicks in winter is actually very nice. Let us know if you tried this holiday hack and if it worked for you. Merry Christmas.

