This Morris County home has a deep history in New Jersey and overall American history as it played a part in the Revolutionary War. Cricket Hill, built in 1745, is located in the Morris County town of Boonton and it has some intriguing features.

The first unique feature is the hidden passageway, according to an NJ.com article "A cabinet in the kitchen doubles as a door to access a set of stairs that lead to the second floor bedrooms, which were originally the servants’ quarters." So if you are trying to avoid someone or move quietly, having a secret passageway is always a good feature lol.

In addition, "The home, known as Cricket Hill, was once part of a 1,000 acre farm. Rumor has it George Washington visited the farm in his search for oats and hay for his horses when the Continental Army was encamped in Pompton and Morristown. And the basement of the home was a former speakeasy and still has the door from that period."

The home, in the original sections, dates back to 1745. There were additions and improvements done nearly 100 years later in 1820. "The home is listed for sale for $899,900, down from it’s original price of $950,000 when it was listed in May."

So check out the NJ.com story in its entirety and read more about the story of Cricket Hill. "The median sales price of a home in Boonton was $672,500 as of July, according to the most recent data available from New Jersey Realtors."

