BEACH SWEEPS BEGIN SOON for 2025! Every year, we have beach sweeps here at the Jersey Shore.

I've done these, my daughter has helped, everyone I know has helped clean the beach with beach sweeps. Many local towns get together for beach sweeps and it's a great community effort.

Beach sweeps for 2025 begin soon here in New Jersey. Thanks to (COA) Clean Ocean Action. From Clean Ocean Action's website: "COA's Beach Sweeps is one of the longest running cleanups of its kind in the world."

It's grown so much over the years with well over 10,000 volunteers and more through the years.

Participants collect and record valuable data about debris, which is presented in annual reports and used to advance federal, state, and local programs to reduce litter.

The environmental nonprofit Clean Ocean Action (COA) has recently put out the list of the things they picked up at the beach while cleaning it up and the wackiest things, things you'd never think of.

The highlights from the beach cleanups from last year, thousands and thousands of things were found at beach cleanups over the years on New Jersey beaches.

7 of the wackiest things found during a beach sweep at the Jersey Shore.

#1 - Voodoo Doll

#2 - A gutter to a home.

#3 - Dictionary

#4 - Underwear and a jockstrap (found separately)

#5 - Car battery

#6 - Garage door

#7 - Whoopie cushion

Click here for the entire list and the list goes on and on about what was found on New Jersey beaches.

The number one thing found on our beaches throughout the year are plastic bottle caps and lids.

So many wonderful organizations help out with (COA), it's unbelievable how everyone comes together. And, let's not forget about corporate beach sweeps. When businesses can come together and help the community it's a win, win for everyone.

Please, let's remember to pick up our trash after a fun day at one of our gorgeous beaches.

