They've Found The Best Breakfast Joint In New Jersey

This will be a tasty article when we talk about where to find our best breakfast in New Jersey. Lovefood made their choices for the best place for breakfast in each state. "America's breakfasts are legendary. From eggs Benedict and pancakes to burritos, beignets, and rice bowls, the diversity of dishes on offer is so ginormous that you could live off breakfast for the rest of your days and never be bored. Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee and croissant before work, feeling hungry after a long night shift, or rounding off an indulgent weekend."

I enjoy a small and simple breakfast during the week when working. I do like a bigger breakfast on the weekends and I enjoy going out for breakfast on the weekends. Let's see what Lovefood has to say when it comes to selecting great places to start your day.

Get our free mobile app

According to Lovefood, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

For us here in New Jersey, their pick for a great breakfast is located in Hudson County, it's Griot Cafe in Jersey City. They say "If complicated coffee orders are your thing, Griot Cafe, a tranquil all-day café with Afro-Caribbean influences, is for you – your friendly barista will remember exactly how you like it. The Gri-Oat Latte (a double espresso shot, oat milk, honey, and coconut) is one of its specialties. The food is also worth visiting for, namely the pillowy Kenyan beignets filled with chocolate, and the savory chicken, fish, beef, and vegetable turnovers."

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker