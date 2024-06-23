These New Jersey Breweries are Some of the Best in America

Some local New Jersey breweries won big in Las Vegas at the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America.

The beer competition is one of the biggest in the world, in Las Vegas last month.

There were four breweries from New Jersey that won.

There are so many breweries in New Jersey. Is there a favorite one that you always go to, maybe they made the list.

We do have the best now some of the best won gold at the big brew competition.

The 4 New Jersey Breweries that won at the Craft Brewers Conference

Bonesaw Brewing Co. in Glassboro located at 570 Mullica Hill Rd (Rt. 322)

Kane Brewing Co. in Ocean Twp. located at 1750 Bloomsburg Avenue

Ship Bottom Brewery in Beach Haven located at 830 N. Bay Avenue

MudHen Brewing Co. in Wildwood located at 127 W. Rio Grande Avenue

Jersey Shore Kane Brewing, "Took the gold for their wood and barrel-aged strong stout, Dripping Maple; and a bronze for their Belgian fruit beer, Field and Oak Golden Raspberry", according to nj.com.

Jersey Shore Ship Bottom Brewery, "Took gold for their golden or blonde ale, Mermaid Brown Ale", according to nj.com.

Bonesaw Brewing Co. won gold for their ale Lone Squirrel and MudHaven Brewing Co. won gold for Wee Heavy Wilson, their scotch ale.

My husband and I will meet friends at local breweries for live bands and especially in the summertime, we can sit outside and enjoy the breweries flight of beer. We love tasting their different ales but mostly like the lighter ones and the fruity tasting ones.

