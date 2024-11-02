These 10 New Jersey Stop & Shop Stores Have Closed😟
Well, it looks like we have more Stop & Shop store locations in New Jersey that have closed. These locations closed yesterday on October 31st to finish out the month. This is just the latest Stop & Shop store locations to close.
According to a recent Patch article, “Ten of the state's supermarkets were slated to close on or before Nov. 2 as part of Stop & Shop's strategy to "position the company for growth" by closing underperforming stores. Four stores are no longer listed on the Stop & Shop website, and a company representative confirmed that they closed.
As of yesterday, October 31st, these four are no longer on the company website. They are from various locations around the state.
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
Now Stop & Shop has 47 locations in New Jersey.
The remaining 6 locations closing include:
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 505 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
We have 3 local locations on this list including Stop & Shop locations in Jackson Township, Howell Township, and Point Pleasant Beach.
Do you have a favorite grocery store? The one that's your go-to here in New Jersey? Personally, we go back and forth between the two in our town. We visit our Acme and the Super Walmart we have in our area and usually find everything we need between these two. It's always sad when you have your "local" store close and you have to find a new one and get yourself familiar with their set-up, products, etc.
