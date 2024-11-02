These 10 New Jersey Stop & Shop Stores Have Closed😟

These 10 NJ Stop & Shop Stores Have Closed😟

Well, it looks like we have more Stop & Shop store locations in New Jersey that have closed. These locations closed yesterday on October 31st to finish out the month. This is just the latest Stop & Shop store locations to close.

According to a recent Patch article, “Ten of the state's supermarkets were slated to close on or before Nov. 2 as part of Stop & Shop's strategy to "position the company for growth" by closing underperforming stores. Four stores are no longer listed on the Stop & Shop website, and a company representative confirmed that they closed.

As of yesterday, October 31st, these four are no longer on the company website. They are from various locations around the state.

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

Now Stop & Shop has 47 locations in New Jersey.

The remaining 6 locations closing include:

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

505 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

We have 3 local locations on this list including Stop & Shop locations in Jackson Township, Howell Township, and Point Pleasant Beach.

Do you have a favorite grocery store? The one that's your go-to here in New Jersey? Personally, we go back and forth between the two in our town. We visit our Acme and the Super Walmart we have in our area and usually find everything we need between these two. It's always sad when you have your "local" store close and you have to find a new one and get yourself familiar with their set-up, products, etc.

