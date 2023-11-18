These 10 Big Retail Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Once again this year, the list keeps growing, stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

It's the second year in a row where "huge" retailers are telling their employees, "Spend time with your families." There were a lot of negatives and sadness in 2020 due to Covid-19, but one bright spot was retailers were given the day off to their employees on Thanksgiving day.

Several of the "big" retailers gave their employees time with their families. I feel this was a great idea. It was definitely well deserved as retail workers work hard throughout the year. This year many big retailers are saying they are closed for their employees

More and more retail stores will be closing as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday, for years, are the big kick-off to the holiday season. We can all start the holiday season on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

This year retailers are expecting a "huge" holiday season with everyone back into the stores for the "Black Friday" sales. I always wondered why so many stores were open on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and to be thankful for what we have. I'm really hoping stores stay closed on Thanksgiving day forward.

