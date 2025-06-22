Pasta is not only one of the most popular dishes in the world, but it is also one of the most delicious in the world, and America has some of the best to offer. One of the most popular dishes when it comes to pasta is spaghetti and meatballs, and I love them!

A new survey by Charlotte Carter for Foodie Haven lists the very best and most delicious pasta dishes in America and by all 50 states. So, let's examine the choice for New Jersey. "Embark on a culinary journey across the United States as we explore the best pasta dish in each state. From classic Italian traditions to innovative, local twists, every state offers a unique pasta experience that reflects its culture and flavors."

Where To Find The Best Pasta In New Jersey

According to Foodie Haven, "Arturo's in Maplewood, New Jersey, delights with Vodka Rigatoni. Rigatoni pasta paired with a creamy vodka sauce offers a dish that's both comforting and full of flavor, reflecting New Jersey's love for hearty Italian cuisine."

Some Of The Most Popular Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti Bolognese

Ground beef and tomato sauce slow-cooked with onion, garlic, and herbs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Wide noodles in a creamy sauce made with butter, heavy cream, and Parmesan.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Made with eggs, Pecorino Romano, pancetta, and black pepper—no cream!

Lasagna

Layers of pasta sheets with meat sauce, béchamel or ricotta, and cheese.

Penne alla Vodka

Creamy tomato sauce spiked with vodka and often finished with Parmesan and chili flakes.

Pesto Pasta

Tossed in a sauce made of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, and olive oil.

Cacio e Pepe

“Cheese and pepper” – incredibly simple, made with Pecorino Romano and black pepper.

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Southern Italian favorite with bitter greens and spicy Italian sausage.

Where do you go for the best pasta here in New Jersey? Let us know where your hidden gem restaurant is and share this info so we can go out and enjoy as well.

