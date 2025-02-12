Jersey Speaks! Where To Find The Very Best Most Delicious Hot Dog In New Jersey🌭
The Best Hot Dogs In The Nation
I have a "favorite" way I like my hot dog and I wanted to start this blog talking about my "perfect dog". First, it must be a beef hot dog, with no substitutions allowed! Next, the roll needs to be of decent quality. Next, I need a line of spicey brown mustard down the length of the hot dog. Next comes a spoonful of chopped onion. Then on top of the brown mustard and chopped onion comes the chili. This is simple and classic but my favorite dog is a "chili dog". Now that I shared that let's get to the best hot dog in New Jersey.
So where do we find the very best most delicious hot dog in New Jersey? A hot dog that's among the best in America? We asked you at home to tell us where to find the most delicious hot dog in Jersey.
According to our listeners, they named their favorite hot dog spot in Jersey and it appears the answer to our question is it's impossible to answer because there are so many really good hot dog spots around the state.
Listeners picked these Hot Dog spots as the best in New Jersey!
Jamie: Rutt's Hut in Clifton
Donna: Hot Grill in Clifton
Sandra: Jimmy Buffs in West Orange and Kenilworth
Thomas: Costco!
Kathy: Johnny and Hanges in Fair Lawn
Anthony: Hot Grill in Clifton
Kris: Patty Franks in Brick off 70
Deb: Galloping Hill in Union
Joe: Atlantic City Airport
Dawn: Boulevard Drinks Jersey City
Melissa: 1785 Farm Dog in Medford
Jimmy: Doo Wop Dogs Hot Dog Truck! Cheryl Lee’s truck is conveniently located on Rt. 9 in Bayville!
Lynda: Dewey's Dogs in Lanoka Harbor
Dominick: Der Wunder Wiener in Beachwood
Eveline: Hot Diggity Dog in Chatsworth
Stephen: The Windmill
Jamie: Checkers
Wow, some amazing choices from you at home! Wanna thank you for taking the time to reach out and let us know what you think! Now let's go get a hot dog!
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz