I have a "favorite" way I like my hot dog and I wanted to start this blog talking about my "perfect dog". First, it must be a beef hot dog, with no substitutions allowed! Next, the roll needs to be of decent quality. Next, I need a line of spicey brown mustard down the length of the hot dog. Next comes a spoonful of chopped onion. Then on top of the brown mustard and chopped onion comes the chili. This is simple and classic but my favorite dog is a "chili dog". Now that I shared that let's get to the best hot dog in New Jersey.

So where do we find the very best most delicious hot dog in New Jersey? A hot dog that's among the best in America? We asked you at home to tell us where to find the most delicious hot dog in Jersey.

According to our listeners, they named their favorite hot dog spot in Jersey and it appears the answer to our question is it's impossible to answer because there are so many really good hot dog spots around the state.

Listeners picked these Hot Dog spots as the best in New Jersey!

Jamie: Rutt's Hut in Clifton

Donna: Hot Grill in Clifton

Sandra: Jimmy Buffs in West Orange and Kenilworth

Thomas: Costco!

Kathy: Johnny and Hanges in Fair Lawn

Anthony: Hot Grill in Clifton

Kris: Patty Franks in Brick off 70

Deb: Galloping Hill in Union

Joe: Atlantic City Airport

Dawn: Boulevard Drinks Jersey City

Melissa: 1785 Farm Dog in Medford

Jimmy: Doo Wop Dogs Hot Dog Truck! Cheryl Lee’s truck is conveniently located on Rt. 9 in Bayville!

Lynda: Dewey's Dogs in Lanoka Harbor

Dominick: Der Wunder Wiener in Beachwood

Eveline: Hot Diggity Dog in Chatsworth

Stephen: The Windmill

Jamie: Checkers

Wow, some amazing choices from you at home! Wanna thank you for taking the time to reach out and let us know what you think! Now let's go get a hot dog!

