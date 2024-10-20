The Very Best French Restaurant In New Jersey Is Among Best In America

The Very Best French Restaurant In New Jersey

How do we compliment French food in French? According to FrenchPod101 here are some great phrases to use when dining at a great French restaurant.

C'est délicieux - (“It's delicious.” )

C'était très bon - (“It was very good.” )

Ça sent très bon - (“It smells very good.” )

Ça a l'air délicieux - (“It looks delicious.” )

I'll be honest, French food is not one I'm so familiar with. I haven't gone to many "French" restaurants so this best-of list is one I'm curious about. Always good to learn and if it is a delicious lesson then that is a double win.

According to an article from Moms Who Think (US), "French cooking in the US has evolved a lot over the years. Restaurants that once offered solely French cooking are often now fusions, incorporated with items from Japan, India, Vietnam, Peru, or Spain, even just plain old- or new-style American. Many of the top chefs in American restaurants had French training."

In the article, they looked at the best French restaurants in America. Here in New Jersey, they singled out a spot in Bergen County. Brasserie Mémère in Closter was selected as the best French restaurant in New Jersey.

Some of the dishes that were recommended at Brasserie Mémère:

Soupe aux carottes: Carrot Soup

Loup de mer àla vapeur: Steamed Sea Bass

Kouign-amann: Butter Cake

That sounds like a nice dinner with soup, fish, and cake lol I think if I go to Brasserie Mémère I'll order the three dishes. By the way, Brasserie Mémère translates to Granney's Brewery. The restaurant was created by Chef Thomas Ciszak, who was inspired by his grandmother, or mémère.

