Great Places For Family Meals Around America

Lovefood has compiled a list of the very BEST "family-friendly" restaurants in the nation. Restaurants where you can go that have something for everyone in your family. Whether it's something for the Grandparents or something for the toddlers, these restaurants will have everyone covered.

According to Lovefood, "Finding a wonderful independent restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the fussiest of eaters, isn’t easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and most adults probably don’t want to spend every mealtime close to a soft play area."

What Is The Very Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In New Jersey?

Lovefood has selected a restaurant in Bergen County as our choice for the best family-friendly restaurant. The article selected Medieval Times in Lyndhurst as the best in the Garden State. If you have never been to Medieval Times, it is unlike any restaurant experience you have ever had. It's more of an adventure than a meal. We took our kids, and they loved it.

Lovefood says, "With its combination of jousting, equestrian displays, falconry, and dinner, this spot's more than a little different. It’s easy to see why Medieval Times is so popular with families – surely no child could claim to be bored while seated in a castle and surrounded by horses and heroic knights? The four-course feast is designed to be eaten by hand, which is another feature kids adore."

So next time you are looking for something "completely different" when it comes to dinner, maybe make a reservation at the castle. It's like being on a picnic at a wrestling rodeo lol trust me the kids will love this adventure!

