Best NJ High Schools

As we head into August we are getting closer to the end of summer and the start of a new school year. Whether you have kids going to high school for the first time as freshmen or your teens are now finishing high school as seniors, it's nice to see how your schools are rated here in New Jersey. In a recent NJ.com article, they examined a survey of each county in the Garden State and ranked high schools by county. Check your county to see how your school was graded.

U.S. News and World Report put together their high school rankings for New Jersey and did it by county. "Each year, the magazine collects information about nearly 25,000 participating high schools across the nation for its rankings. This year, 42 New Jersey schools ranked in the top 5% on the U.S. News list."

HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS IN NEW JERSEY BY COUNTY

How did your high school fare in the U.S. News and World Report rankings? Were you pleasantly surprised or disappointed in your school's ranking? Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

Get ready for an exciting school year and good luck in high school this coming September and throughout the school year :)

NJ Best High Schools

