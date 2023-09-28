The Tastiest Cheesecake In New Jersey Is Too Good To Miss

Let's take a bite of this topic lol The best cheesecake in New Jersey. I think I prefer a plain (original) cheesecake. There are many new flavors and additions to traditional cheesecake, but in the end, I prefer a "traditional" cheesecake. It's a rich dessert so I don't really have a huge piece of cheesecake when enjoying it, even though it's very tempting lol

I came across a recent article by Lovefood, they selected their choices for the best cheesecake in America. "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake, with a crumbly, buttery base and creamy, fruity, or chocolatey topping? Whether you prefer to keep it classic with vanilla and strawberry or a New York–style baked cheesecake, or are craving something decadent, rich, and piled with toppings."

So where is the best place to grab a slice of truly delicious cheesecake here in the Garden State? According to Lovefood, you have to head to Bergen County and visit Marc's Cheesecake.

According to Lovefood, "There's often a line of patient customers outside Marc’s Cheesecake, just waiting to get their hands on one of its beautiful cheesecakes. There is a variety of flavors available, one of the most popular being the chocolate chip version. Made with high-quality chocolate chips imported from Belgium, it has a filling which is creamy, velvety, and less dense than a regular New York–style cheesecake." Sounds like a great place to visit. Personally, I have not tried Marc's Cheesecake but I'd love for you to give your reviews of this shop and which cheesecake was your favorite. Sounds Like a delicious homework assignment :)

