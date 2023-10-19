The Richest Small Town In New Jersey Is 6th Richest In America

Money Money Money that's the topic of this article. We are looking at the richest "small towns" in America. The information comes from an article posted by GOBankingRates and it selects the richest small towns in each state. For us here in the Garden State, our selection is in the Top 10 in America, in the 6th spot nationally. Not bad for a small town in Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to GOBankingRates, "When you think of the richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren't only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation's quieter communities and small towns. In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Wikipedia, "Lyons is an unincorporated community and census-designated place located within Bernards Township, in Somerset County." Personally, I have not been to Lyons, so I haven't had a chance to see this town myself.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

TOP 10 Richest Small Towns In America: (GOBankingRates)

10. Massachusetts: Boxford

9. Maryland: Travilah

8. Virginia: South Run

7. Colorado: Columbine Valley

6. New Jersey: Lyons

5. New York: Flower Hill

4. Texas: University Park

3. Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel

2. Connecticut: Noroton

1. California: Orinda

In Lyons, the median household income is $245,226. Let us know what you think of New Jersey's "richest small town". Post your comments below.

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn