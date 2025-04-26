The Prettiest Lake in New Jersey

If you love water and you love a different vibe than a beach town, then searching out some beautiful lakes in America might just be a thing for you. There are some of the world's best lakes right here in the United States, and each state has its own "best lake," and we wanted to share this information with you.

Get our free mobile app

I came across an article by Katy Spratte Joyce for Reader's Digest. It does just as we detailed, listing the best lakes in the nation. We, of course, are focusing on the choice of the best lake in New Jersey.

According to Reader's Digest, you have to visit Hardwick Township in Warren County to find New Jersey's best lake, or in this case, "pond". The article cited Sunfish Pond as the "best lake" in New Jersey.

Reader's Digest said, "This teeny glacial lake might be best known for its proximity to the famed Appalachian Trail, one of the best hikes in America, but that’s not all it has to offer. Situated within Worthington State Forest, the lake sits 1,000 feet above the surrounding area. It can best be enjoyed via a 10-mile hiking loop, but it’s also a natural swimming hole."

Have you visited this beautiful pond? If you have visited Sunfish Pond, give us your review of the pond and share it with our readers. It looks like a beautiful spot to check out. I will have to put it on my "must-visit" list here in the Garden State.

Sunfish Pond Canva loading...

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones