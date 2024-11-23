The Perfect Place For A Bowl Of Pasta This Weekend In New Jersey

Pasta Lovers Check This Place Out

If I asked you to list some of your favorite foods, there is a good chance that "pasta" would be on the list—foods like spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, lasagna, ravioli, even a good bowl of chicken soup, etc. See, you're getting a little hungry, right? We love pasta. So as the weekend approaches where in the perfect place for pasta in New Jersey?

Lovefood has compiled a list of the perfect places in America for pasta. "Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, there are times when nothing else will do. To help fuel your comfort food cravings, we've found the best places around the US to get your pasta fix – from longstanding Italian trattorias to more modern restaurants putting their own spin on the classics."

So where is New Jersey's spot for the "perfect pasta"? If you go to Bergen County you will find Paisano's Restaurant in Rutherford (132 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070). According to Lovefood, this is where you will find Jersey's perfect bowl of pasta.

"Offering a range of Northern and Southern Italian dishes, Paisano's always serves up something delicious. The standout, however, is the pappardelle rustica. The pasta is light and perfectly al dente, while the hearty old-style Bolognese sauce – with a touch of cream – has a wonderful depth of flavor. It's the ultimate comfort food."

Have you tried out Paisano's? What pasta dish did you try? Give us your review and post your comments below.

