Whenever we travel we always like to look into what is unique, intriguing, and historical in the area that we are traveling to. We like to research the location and find out what "sites" there are to "see". It's just something we find enjoyable to do. What's a historic site? Are there any attractions that stand out? What are the most popular locations to visit? Are there significant moments in history that occurred in the location we are going to? These are just some of the things we like to research when traveling.

A recent article was published by Money Talks News, which explored the best "attractions" around the U.S. "You’re ready to head off on your vacation, armed with a checklist of the “must-see” places. But each state has such an embarrassment of riches, it’s almost impossible to see everything that’s worthwhile. Don’t finalize your plans until you consider this list of both well-known and easy-to-miss sights to make sure your tour is complete."

Here in New Jersey, it is no surprise that Money Talks News chose this historic seaside town as a place you must see while in the Garden State. The architecture and the history of Cape May is their choice for a "must-see" location in New Jersey. "Yes, New Jersey is home to Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore, both tourist draws — but those who love architecture and history will especially enjoy historic Cape May, a city that boasts a wealth of historic homes. You can soak in the history from your car or take one of the many tours offered."

The Victorian-era homes that lined the streets of Cape May are truly something to see. Some are B&Bs and some are home to businesses and some are just private homes, whatever the case there are so many to see and photograph. Lots of colors and unique architecture are to be found all over Cape May. Just walk about and you'll see for yourself and yes after that, go to their fantastic beach and enjoy the Atlantic Ocean.

CLICK HERE if you want more details about historic Cape May to plan a visit for you and your family :)

