The Oldest Tourist Attraction in New Jersey

A Tourist Attraction With Deep History In New Jersey

There are so many tourist attractions that people can enjoy here in New Jersey and when you combine the "attraction" with history, you have a real treat for folks to enjoy here in the Garden State.

According to an article recently published by Reader's Digest, they put together the most historic tourist attractions from around America and of course, they included their pick from New Jersey.

Personally, I have visited this location in Gloucester County and it's amazing to see a location that is nearly 400 years old and one of the oldest structures in North America.

The C.A. Nothnagle Log House is located at 406 Swedesboro Road in Gibbstown, New Jersey 08027. "This log cabin in Gibbstown was built by Finnish settlers in 1638 to 1643. It was part of a farm and this building that’s still standing is thought to have been used for making dairy products and butcher meat. Free tours are available by appointment."

According to Visitnj.org, "In the mid-1600s, early Finnish-Swedish settlers built the oldest surviving log house in the Western Hemisphere."

According to Wikipedia, "C. A. Nothnagle Log House, also known as Braman-Nothnagle Log House, is a historic house on Swedesboro-Paulsboro Road in Gibbstown, New Jersey and is one of the oldest log houses in the United States."

If you are looking for a historic landmark in New Jersey you have to include the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. One of the oldest log cabins in North America and almost 400 years old, that's pretty good for America which is relatively young in architecture.

