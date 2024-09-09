Travel News: The Oldest City Park In New Jersey

If you are looking for a perfect day trip in the Garden State and you want to get outdoors, then this is one park you need to visit. It's historic because it's the oldest "city park" in New Jersey and home to the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Get our free mobile app

The park is part of the Essex County Park System. Historic Branch Brook Park in Newark. During spring, thousands flock to Branch Brook to take in the annual cherry blossoms, which rival those in Washington, D.C. Branch Brook Park was the very first county park founded in the United States in 1895.

According to an article from Only In Your State, "Branch Brook Park is a hidden natural haven in the middle of Newark. The park is known for its beautiful fountains, as well as for its unique historic sculptures paying tribute to famous residents who played a key role in NJ history. There are several unique educational exhibits here, including a small museum dedicated to the cherry blossoms that helped put this park on the map.One of the most famous sites at the park is the gorgeous visage of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, located just outside the park and very much part of the environment."

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart 5th Largest Cathedral in North America Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Branch Brook Park is a great place to get your steps in and take in the sights. Kinda reminds me of Central Park because its set in the middle of a city area. We have gone to the Cherry Blossom Festival at Branch Brook Park and it is beautiful.

CLICK HERE to read the entire article from Only In Your State.