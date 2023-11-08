It will be a big day Friday when the newly remodeled Super Walmart opens in Howell Township, Monmouth County. This remodeling project is part of a half-billion-dollar investment by Walmart in upgrading stores in 30 states across the country. According to Netguru, Walmart is the largest store chain in the United States. "Walmart. Walmart (stock symbol: WMT), the largest retailer in the US, is renowned for its low prices and extensive range of products. Boasting over 11,000 stores globally, the company offers everything from groceries and electronics to apparel."

According to a press release, In Howell this Friday, November 3rd, "The celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include the presentation of colors by local veteran groups, as well as the National Anthem by performers from Rebel Remix. The day will include free tastings and treats from Walmart vendors, visits from various mascots – including the famed Phillie Phanatic – plus music, fun, and games."

Just how popular is Walmart? According to Statista, "How many Walmart stores are in the United States? Walmart U.S. store number totaled 4,717 throughout the United States as of January 31, 2023. Walmart, formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., is one of the most well-known and valuable brands in the world."

5 largest brick-and-mortar retailers in the US are:

Walmart Costco The Home Depot The Kroger Co. Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Courtesy of Walmart Via Vimeo)

So look forward to the relaunch of the remodeled Super Walmart in Howell this Friday.

What are some new features at the Super Walmart in Howell?

According to a recent press release:

New products and categories: Expanded pet department, including selection of Fresh Pet food; new apparel brands like Reebok, Polo, Chaps, Sam & Libby, and more.

Expanded grocery: Includes new and diverse offerings including new Latin and International selections.

Reconfigured store layout: To provide more convenient access to well-shopped areas like grocery, pets, hardware, toys, auto, as well as an upgraded pharmacy and mother’s room.

Improvements at checkout: A transformed front end will speedup checkout time with self-checkout lanes and staffed registers for customer convenience and includes a Walmart + lane for easier checkout for members.

