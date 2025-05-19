In the world of baby names, every choice tells a story, weaving together heritage and modern trends.

Unveil the stress and significance behind expectant parents' quest for the ideal name, reflecting on personal experiences and cultural traditions.

I can't imagine my daughter, Abigail having another name. It fits her, but we had trouble while she was in my belly and it can be an extremely stressful time for a Mom-to-be and Dad-to-be. And, then the stress doesn't end there, everyone wants to know what the babies name is before they're born. It's not much of a surprise anymore.

In many families, parents choose names that honor their heritage, whether it's selecting a name from their ethnic background or following a family pattern.

Some parents choose names that have been used in their family for generations to honor ancestors or keep a family legacy alive. I love this and this is what we did. It means so much to everyone in the family.

When parents choose the all important baby name, they are usually choosing their babies name from a family name, or a name that has a meaning or symbolism, or sometimes the popularity or trend of a name.

What's the most popular babies name in New Jersey right now?

For several years in New Jersey, the popular boy's name has been Liam. Will it be number one for 2024, again?

The popular girl's name in New Jersey for the last couple of years has been Emma and Mia. Mia is slightly ahead as the number one pick for a girls name in New Jersey. Mia, Emma and Sophia are all running to be the top pick for girls in New Jersey.

