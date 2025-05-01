The Most Historic B&B In New Jersey That’s Still Open Today

America's Most Historic B&Bs That Are Still Open in 2025

If you read my articles, you probably know by now that I like history. When I find historical news and/or items here in New Jersey, I like to write about them. This is another case like that. This time we are looking at the most historic B&B in New Jersey, which is still open. This establishment is among the oldest still open in America.

Get our free mobile app

I stumbled across an article from Jacqui Agate for "Love Exploring," and it listed the oldest B&Bs in America, and of course, right here in the Garden State. "Whether it’s a luxury hotel or a charming Airbnb, the US has no shortage of places to stay – but it's hard to beat the cozy appeal of a bed and breakfast, especially one with a rich history. From Gold Rush-era inns to grand 19th-century mansions, these are the best historic B&Bs in every state."

For us in New Jersey, our most historic B&B is located in South Jersey in beautiful Cape May. No surprise because Cape May has some of the most beautiful places to stay at the Jersey Shore.

Cape May is home to some of the most beautiful B&Bs in all of America, and now we find out they are home to New Jersey's oldest and one that is still welcoming guests nearly 156 years later.

According to Love Exploring, "The Mason Cottage has been a guesthouse for 'weary travelers' since the 1940s, though its story begins before that. The property dates to 1869, when construction began for wealthy Edward Warne and his wife, Elizabeth."

Mason Cottage Google Maps loading...

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens