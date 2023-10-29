The Most Expensive Suburbs To Live In New Jersey

GOBankingRates has published an article that features the most expensive suburbs to live in America. These neighborhoods have the highest cost of living prices and if you are gonna move here you better save up first. "The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one. Factors in this study included:"

Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index

Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places

According to GOBankingRates, In addition, "Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000."

Here in New Jersey, the suburb of Short Hills in Morris County was selected as the most expensive burb in the Garden State. Home to the famous "Short Hills Mall" this town has some high prices for residents.

Short Hills

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $1,716,742

$1,716,742 Monthly median rent: $3,984

$3,984 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97

A second New Jersey suburb in the article is located in Hudson County. Hoboken was second on the list and also has an expensive price tag.

Hoboken

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Median home list price: $1,478,620

$1,478,620 Monthly median rent: $3,534

$3,534 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63

These are the two most expensive suburbs in New Jersey. As we mentioned, save you money if you are thinking of moving to either of these towns, you are gonna need it.

