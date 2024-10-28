The Most Charming Small Town In New Jersey is Among the Most Picturesque in America

Most Charming and Picturesque Small Town In New Jersey

Two words I think we can all agree are good words to describe a town are "charming" and "picturesque." These are great adjectives to use which I think paint a very good picture (pun intended) of a place to live or visit.

According to a recent article from FinanceBuzz, "What makes a small town great? Ask the locals, and they’ll tell you, first and foremost, it’s the people and community spirit. After that, it’s local gems, unique restaurants, fun events, outdoor beauty and activities, and a thriving cultural scene. While each state has no shortage of these gems, these towns captured our hearts."

This article selected the best "quaint small towns in America." It included the top 50 in the United States and, of course, ours here in New Jersey. So let's take a peek at Jersey's most charming and picturesque small town. Are any towns popping into your mind?

If you guessed Cape May you would be right. Now I know you see a lot of articles about New Jersey's southernmost town, but it is because it simply is one of the most charming towns in America. You hear the phrase "like a Rockwell painting" but in Cape May's case, it is "like a Rockwell" painting.

According to FinanceBuzz, "Cape May is an adorable maritime town with gorgeous Victorian architecture and sandy beaches. The nostalgia of saltwater taffy and the boardwalk is the vibe, though breweries and shopping are abundant. Cape May is equally charming in winter, complete with a winter wonderland."

What do you love about Cape May? Give us your thoughts on this beautiful town, post your comments below, and let us know.

