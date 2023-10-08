The Most Charming Small City in New Jersey Among Most Charming in America

I wouldn't consider Cape May a city, but Love Exploring has included them in their Most Charming Cities in America survey. "Sure, the bright lights, big streets and towering skyscrapers of LA, New York, Chicago or Seattle are enticing, but they're also extremely tiring. In cities that never sleep it's hard to catch a breath so we've narrowed down the best and most charming small city in every state that still has all the trappings of the big hitters but in a more casual way. Sit back, relax and join us as we venture around the country..."

I will say I think of Cape May as definitely one of our most charming small towns in New Jersey. Cape May has so much charm and although it's a beach town it's great to visit all year round. They have something happening all year round to enjoy. Now that Halloween is around the corner maybe go for one of the various "ghost tours" that you can take in Cape May. There is even the trolley ghost tour that you can enjoy if you dare. Cape May has beautiful homes, fantastic dining, and lots of shopping. In summer of course you add the beautiful beaches into the mix. No wonder it made the best in America list with Love Exploring.

We have been going to Cape May for years and it's always enjoyable. Take advantage of Cape May in the off-season now and enjoy the holidays in Cape May.

According to Love Exploring, "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this charming coastal city, which has a population of around 4,000. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

Beautiful Cape May New Jersey Cape May New Jersey is named one of the most beautiful small towns in America Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels