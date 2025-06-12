Always a delicious topic is Italian Food. One of the most loved styles of cooking in the world and right here in New Jersey. Many believe that the best examples of Italian cooking are located right here in New Jersey. If you are looking for great Italian cuisine, go to the Garden State.

The Most Beloved Italian Spot in Every State

Benjamin Clark has published an article for Foodie Haven that talks about Italian cooking. "Italian food has a way of turning an ordinary meal into something memorable. Across the country, certain places have earned loyal followings for their delectable offerings. Plates are prepared with care and the atmosphere feels just right. Here’s where to find those standout Italian restaurants in all 50 states."

Best Italian Restaurant (Spot) In New Jersey

To try the best Italian food in New Jersey, according to Foodie Haven, you have to go to Hudson County and visit Jersey City. The article chose Razza as the best Italian spot in New Jersey. "At Razza, pizza is serious business. Dough ferments for days before hitting the wood-fired oven, and toppings highlight local farms and dairies. Each pie lands with crisp edges and bold flavor. Though the room feels casual, the kitchen’s attention to detail makes it a destination, even for devoted New Yorkers."

What do you think? Where is your favorite Italian spot for delicious Italian food? We'd love to get some input from you. Tell us your recommendations for fantastic Italian spots and what your dish is at the location. Is it pizza or spaghetti and meatballs, or something even more intricate? Post your suggestions, and we will pass them along. Enjoy your next night out at your favorite Italian spot.

