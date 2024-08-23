The Most Beautiful Restaurant In New Jersey Is Among Best In America

The Most Beautiful Restaurants in America

It's obvious that the ambiance at a great restaurant is very important, just like the food and service. Who wants to dine at an ugly restaurant? So this article from Lovefood is very intriguing and highlights the most beautiful restaurants in America. This list highlights the Top 39 restaurants in the nation that made their list.

Lovefood states, "If we really do eat with our eyes, there are some restaurants that wow even before the amuse-bouche is served – and, in some cases, before we’ve even stepped inside. Think elegant historic spots, magical courtyards strung with twinkly lights, and colorful dining rooms filled with artwork. From enduring classics to spots with incredible views, here's our ranking of the most beautiful restaurants across the US."

So let's look at the list that Lovefood has put together. The Marine Room, La Jolla, California is the most beautiful restaurant in America. "At high tide, the water comes so close to the huge picture windows of The Marine Room that it can feel like you're dining on a boat."

The top-ranked New Jersey restaurant (most beautiful) is Chart House, Weehawken, New Jersey. The Chart House comes in at number seven in America. "New York City has plenty of beautiful restaurants with incredible views. But the best way to look at the Manhattan skyline is from a distance, and the tables at this sleek spot have views of the city that few can rival. Chart House, which specializes in posh surf ’n’ turf, overlooks the Hudson River with enormous windows filled with views of those gleaming skyscrapers over the water."

An interesting side note is that while Chart House was ranked #7 in America there was a second New Jersey restaurant made the "most beautiful" list in the nation. Coming in at #25 is Hunan Taste, Denville, New Jersey. "This ornately decorated restaurant in Denville bursts with color and opulence – just as dishes such as Kung Po shrimp and sizzling filet Mignon burst with flavor."

