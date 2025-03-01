The Most Amazing Small Town To Visit In NJ One of the Most Charming in America

New Jersey's Most Charming and Amazing Small Town in New Jersey

Once I see the most "amazing" and most "charming" places to visit in New Jersey, you have my attention and I wanna hear more. Throw in "small town" and you have won me over. I prefer a small town to relax in and to enjoy. Yes cities and larger towns are fun to visit, but I enjoy a nice "small town" to spend time in and to explore.

According to Love Exploring, "Sure, the bright lights, wide streets and towering skyscrapers of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago or Seattle are enticing, but they're also extremely tiring. In cities that never sleep it can be hard to catch a breath so we've narrowed down the best and most charming small city in every US state that still has all the trappings of the big hitters, but in a more casual way."

Love Exploring has put together their list of "The Most Charming Small Town In Every State Is A Must-Visit" in America. Getting on this list puts you in a group of the best in the nation, not bad company. Our selection for the Garden State is right along the beautiful Jersey Shore.

Cape May

According to Love Exploring their selection for New Jersey is the beautiful beach town of Cape May, New Jersey. "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this charming coastal city, which has a population of around 4,000. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

So what are you waiting for? Cape May is a great place to visit at this time of year. CLICK HERE for the complete Love Exploring list.

Cape May Lighthouse

