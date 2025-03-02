The Mills at Jersey Gardens Announces Opening of Round1 Bowling & Arcade🎳

The Mills at Jersey Gardens Are Expanding

Have you spent time having fun and/or shopping at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey? If you haven't, this is a location you will definitely wanna check out. The entertainment and shopping center has something for everyone. The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center. Simon operates the venue.

Simon announced this fantastic addition to The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, and it will have the ribbon cutting ceremony for Round 1 Bowling & Arcade on Saturday, March 1st.

According to Simon, "The indoor complex will offer New Jersey residents and visitors alike cutting edge entertainment activities, including bowling, exclusive Japan-imported arcade games, 100+ crane machines, karaoke, billiards, and more. Guests can enjoy safe family fun or friendly competition, along with a variety of snacks, Japanese food classics, and a full bar."

This new addition to the Mills at Jersey Gardens offers a lot of entertainment, all coming to the retail center. It's perfect for a family trip to the shopping center. On Saturday, March 1st, the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 AM, marking its first location in Northern New Jersey, and doors will officially open at 10 AM.

“At The Mills at Jersey Gardens, we aim to be the leading destination for shopping, curated dining and unique amenities in our area,” said Christopher Dudley, Director of Marketing at The Mills at Jersey Gardens. “The introduction of Round1, the first in our market, enhances our appeal further by providing an engaging and unforgettable experience for families, locals, and tourists alike, reinforcing our status as a must-visit location."

