The Fantastic Greek Festival Is This Weekend in Toms River, New Jersey

If you love Greek culture, religion, food, and music then you definitely need to head to Toms River New Jersey this weekend for one of the best Greek festivals in the Northeast. Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Toms River, New Jersey is hosting its Annual Greek Festival on September 22, 23 & 24 of 2023. It's going to be a fantastic time and everyone is Greek this weekend in Toms River.

According to their website "Come taste authentic Greek food and pastries, Loukoumades, Souvlakia, Gyros and more! Watch our GOYANS and youth groups perform traditional and award winning Greek dances and enjoy live music, rides and games. If you’re looking for a fun filled weekend, Saint Barbara’s Greek Festival is the place!" It's a fun time for the entire family and the food is so good!

In addition "Large indoor Dining room, Outdoor 60′ x 90′ Entertainment tent, Outdoor Greek Food Court with Beer Truck and full bar, Rides and Games, Indoor 12,000 sq.ft. Vendor area with Bistro tables to enjoy your fresh Greek Pastry and Coffee. Something for everyone!"

Remember there is "No On-Site Parking" St. Barbara's will provide a free shuttle service from Ocean County College all weekend long. Hours this year are Noon to 11pm Friday & Saturday and Noon to 8pm on Sunday.

One thing you must do when going to Greekfest at St. Barbara's is to visit their Greek Orthodox Church. It is one of the most beautiful churches in New Jersey and it's a must-see.

