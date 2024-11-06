New Jersey saw a decline in fatal crashes in 2023, but a recent uptick is worrying. Stay safe on the road, especially during peak times.

There were 585 fatal crashes in New Jersey in the year 2023, which was down from 2022.

So far this year there were 314 fatal crashes in New Jersey, which is up from last year and the year isn't even over yet.

According to google, the most fatal crashes happened in Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Bergen County, Camden County, Burlington, Atlantic County, Ocean County, and Mercer and Essex Counties.

Two of our Jersey Shore counties are up there on the list from Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Please be careful when driving.

When is the deadliest time to drive in New Jersey?

In the state of New Jersey most of the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the deadliest days on the road because more and more people are on the roads in the spring and summer here in New Jersey. And, lots of people visit our state in the time period, more than any other time of the year.

A recent study revealed the deadliest time and days, thanks to the shorenewsnetwork and the barberlawfirm July (Saturdays) and the 9 pm hour are the most dangerous times for drivers in the Garden State.

According to AAA, the time change will make you sluggish and drowsy. Even though we "fall back" and there's usually more light in the morning on our way to work and school, we are still exhausted. I know we get an extra hour, but it becomes darker at night and we become a little bit more tired, on our way home from work.

From nsf.org (National Sleep Foundation): "Just like drunk, drugged, and distracted driving, drowsy driving is a real public health issue, causing thousands of car crashes each year and killing an estimated 6,400 people in the U.S. alone according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety."

The National Sleep Foundations is showing preventative measures to better sleep and not getting in the car when you feel drowsy.

