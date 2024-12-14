The Cutest Christmas Village in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family.

It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.

It starts out with a hayride through their Christmas tree fields then they drop you off at the walking Christmas trail. Christmas lights, photo-ops, Christmas exhibits, and shopping. A life-size gingerbread house and an igloo, how cool!

There is even a mini-post office so your little ones can write a letter to Santa and mail it to the North Pole.

Click here to get your ticket. Reservations are required.

The hours for the Christmas tree farm are 9 am - 8 pm Monday - Sunday. Cut your own fields close at 4 pm.

The hours for the Village at Anne Ellen are Wednesday - Sunday 5 pm - 10 pm.

For more information about the Village at Anne Ellen and the Anne Ellen Christmas tree farm, click here. All the information about tickets, weather, walking trails, and more is right at their website.

Anne Ellen Village and Christmas Tree Farm are located at 114 Daum Road in Manalapan.

