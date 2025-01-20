The BEST Zoo In New Jersey Is Among The BEST in America

Best Zoos in America

I think the majority of people would say they enjoy visiting a good zoo and love seeing the animals that are there for us to meet and learn from. One of my favorite parts of the zoo is learning about the various animals that live there. How many times have you gone to a zoo and met new animals you never even knew existed and maybe learned a nugget or two of information about the species? It's a great experience for visitors of all ages.

Reader's Digest has published an article about zoos. In fact, it's about "The Best Zoo in Every State in America". According to the piece, their pick for us here in New Jersey is the fantastic Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May, New Jersey.

I have visited the Cape May Park and Zoo many times over the years and I always enjoy the visit. It's a peaceful setting and it's great to be outdoors and see the various animals on hand for visitors to enjoy and learn from. It's perfect for all ages and you will get your steps in that day! lol, I also love taking a drive into downtown Cape May after the zoo for lunch and shopping and a trip to the beach, it's a perfect summer day in New Jersey.

According to Reader's Digest, "The number of acres: 200. The number of animals: over 550. Cost of entry: Worth it. Nothing makes for a better day trip than the exciting (and free!) Cape May County Park & Zoo. Open every day except Christmas, this zoo boasts favorites such as the ring-tailed lemur family, magnificent snow leopards, and endangered red pandas. The reptile and amphibian house are also worth a walk-through for brightly-colored poisonous tree frogs."

