The Best Wings in New Jersey Chosen By You

Craving wings in Ocean County? Find out where locals like to indulge in flavors ranging from hot to mild, like honey BBQ.

Spicy or not, wings are the go-to for lots of people here in Ocean County.

This is the best time for wings, it's football play-off time.

Wings make a great meal or great appy to start the meal. Yes messy, but so delicious. And when you find a place that has your favorite wings, it's the best.

Carrie N. in Toms River loves Stone Fire Grille wings.

Jackie L. in Toms River loves Buffalo Wild Wings wings.

Mikey K. in Brick loves Woodchucks BBQ in Pt. Pleasant.

And these are just three, I received lots of emails and Facebook messages about their favorite wings and where to get the "best wings" in Ocean County and all over New Jersey.

Wings come in many varieties from very, very, very hot to mild. My favorite is the honey bbq wings. Oh, they're delicious My husband loves wings says it's one of his favorite foods as a snack or meal. He always gets them as an appetizer at dinner to share with friends.

A couple of favorite flavored wings: teriyaki, garlic, honey roasted, and so many more. They come with a dipping sauce of blue cheese dressing, I'll take the ranch, please.

With all of the BBQ's this past summer and now fall is almost here, wings are a great side dish to order out or make in the smoker or the grill. Add a little hot or mild sauce and you have a fantastic treat. Have the dressing for dipping ready.

These are the best Wings chosen by you:

