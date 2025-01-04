The Best Small Town on the Jersey Shore Can Be Found on the Southern End of Seven Mile Island

It's now 2025 and in just a couple of months, it will be time for folks to start thinking about maybe where they'd like to go along the Jersey Shore to enjoy our beautiful coastline during spring and summer. Millions visit the Jersey Shore every year and where to go is always a question people ask. We have one of the best "remote" small towns on the Jersey Shore to take a second look at.

According to a published article from Only In Your State, the best small town on the Jersey Shore is located at the southern end of 7 Mile Island in Cape May County. "Stone Harbor is a true small-town gem in a less-visited area of the Jersey Shore, located on the beautiful Seven Mile Island. The laidback town of just under 800 actually used to be home to Taylor Swift and her family for several years, and today it brings throngs of visitors every summer to enjoy its beautiful scenery and great beach scene."

According to Only In Your State, "The beach here is beautiful, especially at dusk. The town's charming downtown is the perfect place to explore after a day at the beach. The dining scene is great too, with classics like Fred's Tavern sharing space with hotspots like Buckets Cantina. And if you're here during warmer months, make sure to stop in for a sweet treat at Springer's Homemade Ice Cream, one of the state's most unique ice cream parlors."

If you are looking for a great small town to enjoy this year at the Jersey Shore, look to the south and look towards the cute town of Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

