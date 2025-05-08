The Best Seafood Restaurant in All of New Jersey

New Jersey's Best Spot For Delicious Seafood

It's almost summer here in New Jersey, and that is the perfect time to enjoy delicious meals from the sea. I always say if you want truly good seafood, you need to go where the seafood is, right? Make sense?

Want good seafood? Go to restaurants near the ocean. This idea doesn't seem off, does it? Here in New Jersey, we are situated right on the Atlantic Ocean, and our seafood is so fresh you can't go wrong.

Some of my favorites, when it comes to seafood, include salmon, crab, shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels, lobster, etc. All these are delicious and yes include "sushi" and the various combos on this list too. Some of these dishes we do at home, while others we enjoy going out for. The key is to find good seafood restaurants.

So, where is the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey? In a recent article from 24/7 Tempo, they put together a list of the best seafood restaurants in America and including right here in the Garden State.

24/7 Tempo selected Sol-Mar restaurant in Newark as New Jersey's best seafood. "This Portuguese restaurant has a high-end, formal dining room as well as a casual bar dining room. In addition to a wide selection of turf fare (veal, lamb, steaks, pork, and chicken), Sol-Mar specializes in seafood dishes like paella, clams in garlic sauce, octopus salad, and bacalhau à Brás (salt cod with matchstick potatoes, scrambled eggs, and black olives)."

Let us know if you have been to Sol-Mar and what your thoughts were. Give us your review. In addition, tell us your favorite seafood restaurant that you like. Share your recommendations with us :)