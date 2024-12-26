Best Sandwich in New Jersey

Let's talk sandwiches and the best in America. Yes, this actually is a good article to read at lunchtime lol. Far and Wide did an article recently that featured their picks for best sandwiches in each state.

I first thought about my favorites. Maybe some of mine would be on your list. How about the simple and traditional peanut butter and jelly? I know it's not stylish, but a good "p-b and j" with a cold glass of milk takes me back to being a kid again. For the record, grape jelly. Another favorite of mine is liverwurst. Yup rye bread, liverwurst, onion, and spicy brown mustard. Haven't had? try it, you are welcome. Recently I have been enjoying two hoagies. First is tuna, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, and spinach. This hoagie is very good and one of my current favorites. The other is similar, the chicken salad hoagie. Same recipe with onions, spinach, lettuce, tomato, and sweet peppers. There are a few of my "go-to's".

As far as the best sandwich for New Jersey, Far and Wide listed the selection as a sandwich I think many will agree with. I also like this hoagie and will order quite often. The piece chose the classic "Italian hoagie" as the Jersey sandwich.

"It's perhaps no surprise, given New Jersey's huge Italian-American population, that an Italian hoagie would be the top choice of the Garden State. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack serves up some amazing versions featuring top-quality Italian meats and only the freshest mozzarella. The #1 earns its name with a winning combo of ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, provolone and sweet peppers."

In addition, "Atlantic City's White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the White House Special with tons of salami, capicola, ham, and provolone."

So what is your favorite sandwich? Is the Italian hoagie your pick for the best Jersey sandwich? Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

