The Best Sandwich In New Jersey Is Among Best In America

Everyone has a favorite sandwich, for some, they may not even like sandwiches, but Far & Wide has put together a list of the "best" sandwiches in each state in America. This has resulted in quite a tasty list if you enjoy a good sandwich. "As far as we're concerned, a sandwich is anything between two slices of bread or halves of a roll (burgers and hot dogs notwithstanding – that's a whole other story!), and every one of the 50 states has something exciting in that regard to offer."

Get our free mobile app

For example, our neighbors have interesting choices for "best sandwiches". In Pennsylvania, their favorite sandwich is the cheesesteak. No surprise and yes it's delicious, so I agree with their selection. In New York, it's the pastrami on rye. Again no surprise and another delicious sandwich. So our neighbors have good choices but what about us here in the Garden State?

According to the Far & Wide list, our perfect sandwich is the iconic "Italian hoagie". Who doesn't love a great "Italian hoagie"? Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and meat. Don't forget some oil and vinegar. I don't like too much oil and vinegar, go easy on the oil and vinegar because a wet hoagie is a no-no. Bread is also a key ingredient. Bad bread can ruin any hoagie. Other than that lol all you need is some good chips on the side and you are all set. Don't have a plate? Just eat it on the paper wrapper, perfect for your lap and your hoagie.

Far and Wide cited two locations for the best "Italian hoagies".

Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack serves up some amazing versions featuring top-quality Italian meats and only the freshest mozzarella. The #1 earns its name with a winning combo of ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, provolone and sweet peppers.

Atlantic City's White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the White House Special with tons of salami, capicola, ham and provolone.

What's your favorite sandwich? Where is your favorite sandwich shop? Post your picks below.

Italian Hoagie Canva loading...

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy