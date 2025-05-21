The Best “Quiet” Coastal Town In New Jersey
In today's hectic and chaotic world we need some places to go where we can relax and just enjoy some "peace and quiet". These towns are the most peaceful in the Northeast, which can very often been anything but that.
According to an article by
This list of the Top 16 "quiet" towns in the Northeast is one we can use to plan getaways for us, but let's also look at their selection of the best "quiet" town in New Jersey.
According to The Travel Pug, they chose Cape May Point as Jersey's "relaxing and quiet" town. "While adjacent Cape May attracts substantial tourism, this smaller community at the peninsula’s tip maintains a more contemplative atmosphere focused on natural beauty and bird migration. The famous lighthouse stands as the area’s landmark while surrounding natural areas host one of North America’s most important bird migration monitoring stations."
