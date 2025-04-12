The Best Pub Food in New Jersey Is Ranked Among Best In America

Best Pub Food in the Garden State

A pub is basically a bar or tavern, but let's face it: When you tell folks you're going to a "pub," it just brings a smile to their face. Pubs are cool, and I think people look at "pubs" as cozy places that offer more than just a beer and a bowl of pretzels—although sometimes a beer and a bowl of pretzels are all you need to relax, right?

Get our free mobile app

Another great thing about a "pub" is the term "pub food". These dishes are comfort food that make a night just that much better when you head into your local pub. Pizza, nachos, sliders, burgers, desserts, etc. all can fall into the category of "pub food".

Another thing I like is when your local pub has its own dishes that are custom-made and have a name associated with their establishment. It makes the food their own and you feel like you can only get that plate or bowl at this particular pub.

Pub Food Canva loading...

According to a story from Taste of Home by David Nilsen, Taylor Murphy, there are many great pubs in America and they listed the best "pub food" around the nation. So what about the pick for us right here in New Jersey?

According to Taste of Home, The Ship Inn Restaurant and Brewery in Milford has the best "pub food" in New Jersey. "The Ship Inn in Milford in the Delaware valley was the first brewery to serve beer in the Garden State since before Prohibition, and offers a warm English pub atmosphere. The historic building offers a gorgeous setting for enjoying clean, well-made beers and an extensive list of whiskeys with an English and German-heavy pub menu. Stay on-theme and order the fish and chips."

Here is a spot that is now on my "eatery" bucket list for right here in the Garden State, and yes, I'll have the fish and chips. :)

Pub Food Canva loading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood