The Best Place To Live In New Jersey Is Among The Best in America

I think it is safe to say in these challenging times that it is very important to find a place your family can live that provides a great quality of life. A place you can live with your kids and enjoy. A town that is affordable, safe, and livable. In a recent Stacker article, they looked at towns around America in several categories.

Cost of living

Educational attainment

Housing

Public schools

According to Stacker, "What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks? Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

Among the best places to live in America, Princeton Junction in Mercer County was selected here in the Garden State. According to Stacker, "Princeton Junction might be located near Princeton University, but it still offers a small-town feel. You can hop over to the Princeton University Art Museum for the day or enjoy a peaceful walk at the Ronald Rogers Arboretum." In the stacker article, Princeton Junction was ranked 14th nationally.

According to Niche, "Living in Princeton Junction offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Princeton Junction there are a lot of parks." In the Niche ranking, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania was ranked as the #1 best place to live in America.

So have you visited or lived in Princeton Junction? What was your impression? Do you agree this is a great place to live in America? Post your comments below and let us know what your thoughts are, we always love getting your input.

