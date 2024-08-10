The Best Most Underrated Town In New Jersey

Most Underrated Towns In America

The definition of "Underrated" is "not rated or valued highly enough - a very underrated film". So this list of towns around America is the best of the "not rated or valued highly enough." So let's see what town was selected for us here in New Jersey. Love Exploring prepared this list. "The USA's biggest cities are packed with energy and attractions, but to really get to know this destination, you need to make time for its smaller towns too. In every state, there are overlooked places."

The selection for us here in the Garden State is located in Hunterdon County. Frenchtown was selected as New Jersey's best most underrated town. According to Love Exploring, "Gloriously quaint, the main area of this small town has a distinctly European feel about it, with streets lined with little cafés. The town celebrates its French heritage with a big Bastille Day bash in summer and the outdoors is a pull all year-round. The town spreads out along the Delaware River and it's a popular place for cycling too." If you have never visited Frenchtown, put it on your list to visit this summer. I've been to Frenchtown and its a cool little town you will love strolling through.

Frenchtown NJ Google Maps loading...

Take a look at "Things To Do In Frenchtown" from Tripadvisor. Take in landmarks like the Uhlerstown-Frenchtown Bridge. Take a stroll through Frenchtown Park. Visit the Artyard. Take in galleries like the Decoys & Wildlife, Gemstone, and Merge. Visit the Sunbeam General Store and the Art Parlour.

Take time to visit this underrated town and see what you are missing in Frenchtown.

Frenchtown 3 Google Maps loading...

