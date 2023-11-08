The Best Mom & Pop Hotel in New Jersey You Need To Stay At
Often I will do an article that has content that I want to try out myself and this is the case with this beautiful hotel. We are talking about the best "Mom & Pop" hotels in America. These gems are independently owned and operated and are a must-stay if you are in the area.
Personally, I prefer a place to stay with character. A place to stay that has you walking around and checking out the property inside and out. A place that has some history that you can learn about and investigate. That's for me, maybe you just need a place to sleep and move on, everyone has their own preferences.
Love Exploring did an article that focused on the best "independently owned" hotels in America. "Indie getaways" are popular and there are fantastic ones to check out "Some of the country's most charming hotels are independently owned."
The George Hotel in Montclair is 121 years old, so right off the bat it checks off the "history" box. According to their website, "Built in 1902 as a private home for Charles Van Vleck, The Georgian Inn was later converted into a residential hotel for short-term stays in the 1940s. In 2008, the historic buildings were granted a landmark status and in 2012, after it was purchased, the hotel underwent a full renovation."
Love Exploring had this to say about The George, "Modern style and historic bones" – that's the sell at this ultra-vogue hotel in New Jersey's Montclair, a small town located a short drive from New York City. The design is impeccable throughout, with carefully selected objets d'art, deep tones and areas of exposed brick. The place was originally a private residence, built back in 1902, but now its 31 distinctive rooms welcome discerning travelers and their pets. The George is dog-friendly and will give your pup the VIP treatment."
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman