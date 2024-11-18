The Best Local Sandwich in New Jersey and Where to Find It!

Do you love a good sandwich? Everyone has a certain sandwich that they love. Whether it's a great hoagie or a ham and cheese, everybody has their "go-to" sandwich. 24/7 Tempo recently did an article that chose the best sandwiches around the nation and it turns out the favorite for New Jersey is right here at the Jersey Shore.

It's not a big surprise that pork roll (not Taylor ham) with egg and cheese is the selection for New Jersey. We basically have a lock on pork roll it's our "thing". Now the question is where do we find the best pork roll sandwich in the Garden State?

According to 24/7 Tempo, you will be waiting for the answer in Red Bank, Monmouth County. Johnny's Pork Roll and Coffee Too was selected as having the BEST pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich. They are a cute little place in Red Bank (8A Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701).

It's called "The Sandwich", and it is the best in New Jersey. "Go to any New Jersey diner worth its salt, and you'll find Taylor ham (a fatty, salty processed breakfast meat that's called pork roll in South Jersey) partnered with egg and American cheese on a round roll. It's so popular it's referred to as the "Jersey Sandwich."

I have a question, do you put ketchup on this sandwich? normally I wouldn't put ketchup on pork roll and cheese, but when you add the fried egg, well then I start thinking I want ketchup if there is an egg. Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

Next time I'm in Red Bank I am stopping at Johnny's for "The Sandwich".

