The Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey is Among Best in the Nation

Unsplash.com Jason Leung

Is there ever a bad time to discuss Italian food? I think not lol I think "Italian" is one of the most popular foods not only in America but around the world. There are so many different types of dishes, but maybe it all begins with pasta.

 

Unsplash.com Liubov Ilchuk
According to an article by CBS News 19 in Charlottesville Virginia, these are the Top 10 types of pasta:

  1. Spaghetti
  2. Fettuccine
  3. Angel hair pasta
  4. Macaroni
  5. Fusilli
  6. Bow ties
  7. Penne
  8. Ziti
  9. Linguine
  10. Lasagne

Hard to pick, but which of these is your favorite? I'd go with spaghetti, ziti, or linguine if I was pressed to select.

 

Unsplash.com Storiès
24/7 Tempo cited that "The average American eats about 20 pounds of pasta a year, in fact, as well as 23 pounds of pizza - equivalent to about 356,000 acres of it." I'd say that's a sign of how popular "Italian" is in the U.S.

In addition, 24/7 Tempo listed the best Italian restaurants in America, including right here in New Jersey. "To determine the best Italian restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including EaterYelpThe Daily MealFodors, and Gayot, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites."

 

Google Maps
The selection by 24/7 Tempo here in the Garden State is Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City. I personally have not been to Cafe 2825, but it is now on my list of places to visit while in Atlantic City. In the 24/7 Tempo article, they highlight several dishes including "Spicy scungilli; Sunday Gravy (homemade meatballs, pork braciole, and Italian sausage in Old World thick red gravy)".

 

Google Maps
Have you visited Cafe 2825? If you have please share your experience. Let us know what you tried and what you thought. We always love getting your input and reviews.

 

