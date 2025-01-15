One of the BEST Hot Dogs in America

The hamburger is the quarterback then the hot dog is the running back. The two are both a fan favorite and whether it's a backyard BBQ or a lunch or dinner the hot dog is a popular favorite with many ways to eat.

My favorite hot dog fixings, which I've discussed in the past, are first a grilled hot dog. Next, give me a nice bun. Then on the hot dog, a layer of chopped onion followed by a layer of chili and then a line of mustard down the length of the dog. That's my perfect dog.

My runner-up would be a hot dog with sauerkraut and mustard. Simple and classic hot dog that's perfect at a baseball game or a summer bbq.

In an article published by Lovefood, they listed the BEST hot dogs in America that YOU need to try. "There is no arguing that hot dogs are loved across America, and we're not just talking about plain sausages in bread."

In New Jersey the famous hot dog spot Rutt's Hut in Clifton was the "dog" that was selected as our one to try in the Garden State. "Rutt's Hut has made several notable TV appearances, including on the Food Network and the Travel Channel. It's known for its deep-fried hot dogs called 'rippers' because the casings used to split during the deep-frying process when the place first started trading in 1928. Customers love the joint and suggest ordering a side of chili to cover the dog."

